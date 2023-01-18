...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above 5000 feet
MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus.
The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals.
Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that they will limit cooperation in federal immigration investigations or discourage local law enforcement from reporting immigration status.
Foreman also proposed to repeal state code related to militia and military affairs that prohibits unorganized associations and parades.
Foreman’s last proposal of the day was to prohibit administrators at the state’s colleges and universities from banning firearms on campus. He said these bans violate students' Second Amendment rights and create “a confusing matrix of gun rules.”
Read my full story online or find it in tomorrow's print edition of the Idaho Press.