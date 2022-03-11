A big flurry of candidates has filed to run for office this week, as the late-Friday filing deadline approaches, from Ammon Bundy filing to run for governor as an independent to Rep. Tammy Nichols filing to run for the state Senate to four pairs of local GOP House incumbents facing off against each other.
It’s all part of a big election year for Idaho, with every statewide office, two congressional seats and one in the U.S. Senate, and every seat in the state Legislature on the ballot. And with newly redrawn legislative districts, many candidates will be running in different districts or for open seats with no incumbent.
Bundy held a press conference on the state Capitol steps Thursday afternoon after filing to run as an independent, a switch from his earlier campaign for the office as a Republican.
Asked why he switched, Bundy said, “It was a very smart move, and I believe we can unite the conservatives, the liberty-minded people … under one candidate.”
In the newly redrawn legislative District 10, Nichols, a second-term GOP state representative from Middleton, filed to run for an open Senate seat, after the two House seats in the district already had drawn filings from other House GOP incumbents, Reps. Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.
Also making the shift from the House to run for the Senate so far are Reps. Ben Adams, R-Nampa; Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; and Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who has filed to challenge incumbent Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, in District 15.
Thus far, redistricting has created four matchups among Treasure Valley incumbents. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.