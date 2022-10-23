...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A sign urges patrons to ask about immunizations as they step up to the counter at Vic’s Family Pharmacy in Nampa on Thursday.
This year's flu season is anticipated to be worse than it was in 2019, said Dr. Patrice Burgess, executive medical director at Saint Alphonsus, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.
"We're concerned that we might have a more significant flu season for a couple of reasons: One is we normally get a little bit of natural immunity from the flu as well as from the immunization, and these last couple of years with masking and the other precautions people have been taking, we just haven't had very much flu so people haven't had that opportunity," Burgess said. "The other reason is we've seen in the other part of the world, Australia in particular, when their seasons are opposite to us, that they have had kind of a bigger than normal flu season."
In partnership with Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise, the Idaho Immunization Coalition hosted a no-cost drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday; many others also are offering vaccines.
Flu season, Burgess said, begins in October and ends around April.
"The recommendation is that you get your flu shot in by the end of October," she said. You can read White's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.