During the fall and winter coronavirus surge, two of the most common respiratory viruses fell by the wayside, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Recorded cases of influenza and RSV, or Respiratory Syntactical Virus, are down for the 2020-2021 seasons.
In Idaho, officials have identified 5 flu deaths in the 2020-2021 season so far. Influenza seasons usually begin in the fall before dying down in the spring. By January 2020, Idaho had already recorded 12 flu deaths in the 2019-2020 season.
“We just aren’t seeing those patients (suffering badly from influenza) right now,” said Dr. Samuel Zuckerman, who provides critical care for children at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. “Nobody is. It’s not just EIRMC. That’s everywhere. And it’s not just the U.S.”
