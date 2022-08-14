Yellowstone flooding (copy)

A shot of Yellowstone National Park’s north entrance road between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs in June.

 Courtesy Photo/National Park Service

Historic flooding and park closures have contributed to a 20% decrease in visitors to Yellowstone National Park through the first seven months of 2022, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. 

In June, 536,601 people visited Yellowstone National Park, which represents a 43% decrease from the record 938,845 people who visited during June 2021, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park. June 2021 was the busiest June on record in terms of visitors, Yellowstone officials said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments