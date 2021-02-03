Flags over the Idaho Capitol are at half-staff today, by order of Gov. Brad Little, in honor of the three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash near Boise last night. The governor issued this statement: "Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of three brave and talented pilots killed during service to our state and nation. Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us. Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard bravely take on the inherent dangers of their work to serve the people of Idaho and the United States whenever called upon. As Idahoans, let's quiet ourselves and reflect on their courage and sacrifice. Please join me in prayer for the heroes we lost and seek to comfort all the lives they touched.”
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com on the accident. It was the second fatal helicopter crash involving the Idaho Army National Guard since 2014; that year, two National Guard members died. The three pilots were on a routine training flight when the accident happened.