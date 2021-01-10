Idaho’s biggest, wildest political season is almost here and the stakes and uncertainty are as high as ever, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin, as the Idaho legislative session opens Monday. Corbin runs down five K-12 education topics likely to generate debate in this year's session, from budgets and holdbacks to early education and early literacy. You can read Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.