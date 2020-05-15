Five eastern Idaho legislative candidates have filed a complaint with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office alleging an out-of-state group that is supporting their opponents has broken campaign finance rules, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Make Liberty Win, which is affiliated with and largely financially supported by the libertarian student activist group Young Americans for Liberty, has spent about $99,000 on mailers and phone calls supporting candidates in Idaho this primary season according to campaign finance reports, much of it in eastern Idaho.
Specifically, in eastern Idaho the group has worked to support Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and legislative candidates Shane Ruebush, Ron Nate, Jud Miller and Jacob Householder, according to the reports currently on file, all of whom are the more right-wing candidates in a Republican primary with a more moderate one. Make Liberty Win has also sent out mailers supporting Marla Lawson and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, in their District 8 Republican legislative primaries.
The group did file a required disclosure with the state listing the people and groups who have contributed more than $500 to the group. However, it does not identify the individual supporters of Young Americans for Liberty or Grassroots Victory, two groups identified as donors to Make Liberty Win. Young Americans for Liberty, based in Davenport, Iowa, was founded in the aftermath of Ron Paul’s 2008 presidential campaign and works to elect "liberty" state legislators throughout the country and to "build a youth army for liberty."
