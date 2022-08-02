Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cell phone counterfeiting scheme.
The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and millions in fines; two others were acquitted.
“At trial, the evidence showed that over the course of 10 years, the convicted defendants participated in conspiracy that violated intellectual property rights and endangered the safety of the public,” U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said at a news conference Tuesday. “They did this for their own financial gain.”
After a multi-year investigation involving the FBI, the IRS, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement agencies, authorities outlined a scheme involving importing counterfeit cell phones, chargers and accessories from China, repackaging them at warehouses in the Treasure Valley, and then reselling them as genuine iPhones or Samsung products via Amazon and eBay.
“This scheme went on for more than a decade, and the convicted defendants sold more than $41 million in counterfeit products during that time,” Hurwit said. “The evidence showed that some of the products the convicted defendants sold were not just counterfeit, they were actually dangerous and capable of causing burns, fires or electrocution.”