Although they had fairly busy calendars, both the House and Senate bogged down this morning. The Senate was in mid-debate on SCR 106, regarding wheat and bonding, when questions arose and the rest of the debate on the concurrent resolution was delayed until Thursday. The Senate then got through a single bill, SB 1071, on its 3rd Reading Calendar for debate and passage today, voting 35-0 in favor of the supplemental appropriation bill for the state Department of Environmental Quality. “This has been one of those days on the Senate floor,” Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators. “We do plan, senators, on returning to the floor at 4:30 p.m. today,” he announced. The Senate then recessed until 4:30.
Meanwhile, the House bogged down after Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the full reading of HB 73, the first bill on the 3rd Reading Calendar, a 25-page bill creating a new local government transparency reporting system. That forced House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin to begin reading the entire bill. About a half-hour into the reading, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s sponsor, again asked to waive the full reading, which requires unanimous consent. Again, Scott objected. The House has now gone into the noon hour without debating a single bill.