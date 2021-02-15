Reading

House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin, at center, reads the entire 25-page text of HB 73, legislation regarding setting up a new local government expenditure transparency reporting system, in the Idaho House on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, twice refused to consent to waiving the full reading, which requires unanimous consent.

Although they had fairly busy calendars, both the House and Senate bogged down this morning. The Senate was in mid-debate on SCR 106, regarding wheat and bonding, when questions arose and the rest of the debate on the concurrent resolution was delayed until Thursday. The Senate then got through a single bill, SB 1071, on its 3rd Reading Calendar for debate and passage today, voting 35-0 in favor of the supplemental appropriation bill for the state Department of Environmental Quality. “This has been one of those days on the Senate floor,” Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators. “We do plan, senators, on returning to the floor at 4:30 p.m. today,” he announced. The Senate then recessed until 4:30.

Meanwhile, the House bogged down after Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the full reading of HB 73, the first bill on the 3rd Reading Calendar, a 25-page bill creating a new local government transparency reporting system. That forced House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin to begin reading the entire bill. About a half-hour into the reading, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s sponsor, again asked to waive the full reading, which requires unanimous consent. Again, Scott objected. The House has now gone into the noon hour without debating a single bill.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

