Budget hearings in JFAC this morning include the Department of Fish & Game, the Office of Species Conservation, the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the state Liquor Division, and the Idaho Lottery; you can watch live here. Fish & Game, which is up first, gets no ongoing state general funds; instead, its budget comes from dedicated funds largely from license and tag sales, and from federal funds, which make up 45.6% of the department’s budget.
Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal for Fish & Game for next year shows a 2.5% increase in total funds, with the largest boost $4.9 million for a backlog of maintenance projects across the state, from hatchery maintenance and updates to work at wildlife management areas and regional office buildings.
Fish & Game Director Ed Schriever said the department moved into its new headquarters building last month, which he said was completed on time and under budget. “It is the first time in nearly three decades where I have the entire headquarters staff operating under one roof,” he told JFAC. “The efficiency is remarkable, having all of your people in one central location instead of spread out in others. … We are no longer leasing multiple places to house our staff across the Treasure Valley.”
Schriever also highlighted efforts to limit the number of non-resident hunters in each unit or zone. “Effectively, we didn’t increase the number of non-resident hunters, but effectively spread them out more evenly across the landscape,” he said. He thanked lawmakers for approving increases in non-resident fees. Despite the increases, demand is strong, he said.
“We are seeing incredible demand for non-resident hunters for deer and elk tags when they go on sale Dec. 1,” Schriever told JFAC. Sales came to more than $10 million in 2020. “A year later, it appears the word is out even better; we saw a 30% increase in sales,” he said. “So Idaho remains a very popular place, and I think our residents are very pleased with the fact that that is a limited quantity and a limited opportunity for non-residents to participate in that traditional activity across the state.”
Sales of licenses and tags to residents saw a “pretty significant COVID bump in 2020,” Schriever said. That was down a bit in 2021, he said, “but still represents a 7% increase over 2019. So our license sales are strong, people are getting outside.”
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, asked Schriever where things stand with Idaho’s wolf population.
Schriever said, “We have been hunting, trapping wolves in Idaho since 2011 continually.” Over that time, he said, “Hunting and trapping seasons have extended in both space and time. Even before SB 1211 last year, hunting was allowed in every unit of the state for either 11 or 12 months of the year. Folks could buy up to 30 wolf tags.”
Over time, he said, there’s been “a general, long-term increase in the number of wolves harvested.”
Currently, he said, about 400 to 500 wolves per year are taken through hunting or trapping in Idaho; around 80 are killed due to control actions triggered by livestock depredations; and about 20 are killed by Fish & Game to protect ungulates including deer and elk. With all that combined, he said, the level of wolf kills is “very similar to the annual replacement when pups are born every spring. When mortality equals recruitment, the population stays stable.”
He said Idaho’s wolf population has been stable at around 1,550 each August. “That number declines, then, through the year,” with hunting, trapping, control actions and natural mortality. “That population ebbs to a low of somewhere around the 900 number before pups are born again, and then goes back up to the high 1500s, and then it declines through the year and then it goes back up. But the trend over time is fairly constant.”
“That number is not only far in excess of the recovery stands adopted in the state conservation plan of 150, but also considerably higher than the U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife Services goal when they delisted the wolves in 2009,” Schriever said. “Their goal for entire Rocky Mountain distinct population segment … is about 1,100, with maybe 500-ish in Idaho. So we are three times that objective that the Fish & Wildlife Service laid out in the delisting rule of 2009.”
“So we are all working collectively to try to lower the population over time,” Schriever said, “and that is a function of incremental increase of the mortality so that it exceeds replacement rate. We’re just not there yet. We are holding it steady, but we are yet to see the decline over time to something more in line with what the Fish & Wildlife Service had and certainly what policy makers and the commission desire for the wolf population in Idaho.”