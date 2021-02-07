When Lauren McLean and Robert Simison ran for mayor of their respective cities in 2019, neither expected what was in store, write Idaho Press reporters Blake Jones and Ryan Suppe. "This year was unlike anything that any of us would've imagined or dreamed of," McLean said. Both new mayors were presented with unique challenges.
Boise, Idaho's most populous city, led the valley in terms of coronavirus response and restrictions, to the delight of some and the displeasure of others. Meridian, home to Idaho's largest school district, became the epicenter of a fierce debate over in-person learning.
But, in some ways, things were the same. The Treasure Valley maintained its explosive growth, housing costs continued to climb and transportation remained near the top to-do lists. City services were as important as ever, children still needed educating and campaign promises weren't going to fulfill themselves.
