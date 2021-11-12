Former Democratic state Sen. Branden Durst, now a Republican candidate for state superintendent of schools, has filed what appears to be a premature legal challenge to the new legislative redistricting plan. Durst filed his appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court at 5:01 p.m. on Wednesday, according to court documents – the day the redistricting commission voted on the plan.
But the 35-day window for legal challenges doesn’t start until the commission’s final report, including full legal findings, is filed with the Idaho Secretary of State.
Commission staff have been working on technical and formatting issues with the final report, which includes numerous appendices and stretches for more than 1,000 pages. As of just before noon today, it still hadn’t been delivered to and filed with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
“It would seem to me to be a premature challenge,” said former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones. “I think you have to wait ‘til the case is ripe for decision.”
Durst’s challenge essentially says it doesn’t matter what the commission’s legal findings are supporting the map, because it divides eight counties when publicly submitted plans proposed dividing just seven. Idaho must divide at least six counties in its legislative district plan because they contain more than one legislative district’s worth of people. The commission’s legal findings include examination of the legal deficiencies of the publicly submitted plans that split only seven counties.
A decade ago, in a 4-1 decision, the Idaho Supreme Court invalidated a legislative redistricting plan that sought to keep Idaho’s tribal reservations together in legislative districts because another proposal split fewer counties. But, Jones said, “It’s going to be a completely new court.”
Durst's attorney in his legal challenge is Bryan Smith, an eastern Idaho GOP official and current candidate for Congress.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.