The Idaho Department of Correction on Wednesday announced the first case of COVID-19 in an inmate in its custody, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Corrections Director Josh Tewalt confirmed the case in an open letter on a website tab set up in March to help detail the department's response to the presence of the virus in the state. The infected inmate is imprisoned at the Idaho State Correctional Center south of Boise, and first started showing symptoms on Tuesday, according to the letter.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.