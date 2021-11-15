HB 410, Rep. Charlie Shepherd’s proposed bill to prohibit all employer vaccine requirements, for any type of vaccine, was first up at the House Business Committee hearing this afternoon. Shepherd told the committee he doesn’t understand how it could endanger any vaccinated person in a workplace to have unvaccinated people there with them.
“How much do we want government intruding into private business?” Shepherd asked. “That’s the big question. I personally am not a big fan of government telling private business what they can and can’t do. That being said, that bridge has been crossed way too many times. We tell businesses what they’re going to pay their employees with our minimum wage. We tell employers that you have to hire certified nurses, certified teachers, certified electricians. You can’t just go hire a teacher in public education that has a piece of chalk and a ruler and say ‘OK, yeah, you can go to work here.’”
Shepherd said, “For example, you have a female employee, she gets pregnant, can you fire her? You’re in private business, you should be able to fire her. See how that works out. … At what point do we draw the line and say no more interference? I have to say at this point with the things that are coming down from the Biden Administration this is one line we have to cross to protect all Idahoans. … If we start trumping individual rights at any level in this country, we’re going down the wrong path.”
He added, “I don’t know if there’s an appetite for this now … but I just threw it out there.”
Shepherd drew several questions from committee members, including Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, who wondered about a mom-and-pop business where the owners are severely immunocompromised and whether they have a right to require vaccination in their business, as opposed to a large employer. Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, talked to Shepherd about the risk of the virus spreading to a vaccinated person who gets a mild, asymptomatic breakthrough infection, and then passes the virus on to someone who’s at great risk and can’t be vaccinated. Shepherd told Berch, "That just says the vaccine doesn’t work," and he said in his view, no vaccine works if it’s not 100% effective. “We are trying to allow companies to mandate something that doesn’t work,” Shepherd said.
When public testimony was called for, the first to speak was Kelly Williamson, who spoke in favor of the bill. “This is personal for us, for our family,” she told the committee. “My husband’s job is on the line and he will lose it in January because of the unethical mandates. … He’s being forced to choose between his job and his religious convictions. ... We the unvaccinated are not putting the vaccinated at risk.”
The hearing is continuing; there are eight bills on the agenda, all having to do with vaccine requirements and employees.