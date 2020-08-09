The first group of 124th Fighter Wing personnel, who were deployed in the spring in support of combat and security operations in Southwest Asia, returned to Boise Saturday, the Idaho Air National Guard announced. More than 120 members returned to Gowen Field after supporting A-10 Thunderbolt II contingency missions to deliver combat airpower and security for joint operations in the region.
This return marks only a portion of the more than 400 members of the unit who began deploying in May and throughout the spring. More returns and departures are planned for the coming months, as more personnel will continue to deploy throughout the summer in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and New Normal, according to the Guard. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.