The first bill to amend provisions enacted by last year's controversial HB 389 on property taxes has been introduced, with the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee voting unanimously to introduce a bill proposed by Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, to soften new restrictions on the "circuit breaker" tax break for needy seniors.
HB 389 imposed new restrictions taking away the tax break for any homeowner whose home was valued at 125% of the median value in their county or more. Bayer's bill would boost that to 200%; previously only income, age and disability criteria were used to determine the property tax break, not home value. The result was that large numbers of current recipients would be booted off the program.
"The Tax Commission tells me ... this would add back 1,003 applicants to the circuit breaker," Bayer told the committee. "Of those applicants, approximately 200 were first-time applicants. Therefore, approximately 800 have been on the circuit breaker program and still are, but will be dropped if and when this section of HB 389 goes into effect. It is my contention that applicants will be taken off the circuit breaker because the value of their homes has gone up through no fault of their own," she said.
"These people need the help that has been offered to them in the past," she declared.
The senators on the committee had no questions for Bayer; Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, quickly moved to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing. Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.
HB 389 had made the circuit breaker change effective Jan. 1, 2022. The bill was a sweeping package of property tax breaks for businesses and developers, budget caps for local governments, and other changes, including small increases in both the circuit breaker benefit amount and the homeowner's exemption; it increased the maximum benefit under the circuit breaker by $180 to $1,500.
