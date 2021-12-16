The first challenge to Idaho's new congressional redistricting plan has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court, but it rests on two technical arguments, rather than objecting to splitting Ada County. The lawsuit is from Chris Pentico, a GOP activist who was arrested for trespassing at state offices in 2008 and convicted in 2009, a conviction he unsuccessfully appealed.
Pentico argues that the new congressional district plan, C-3, is unconstitutional because it splits six voting precincts in Ada County, and also argues that the commission missed its 90-day deadline to produce a plan, though the commission's announced deadline was Nov. 30 and the plan was submitted more than two weeks earlier. Pentico argues that the clock for the 90 days should start on Aug. 12, when the Idaho Secretary of State issued an order establishing the commission, rather than on Sept. 1, when the commission held its first meeting, organized and elected its co-chairs, and began deliberations and hearings.
However, Idaho state law specifically says, in 72-1508, "The final report of the commission shall be filed with the office of the secretary of state not more than ninety (90) days after the commission has been organized." And in 72-1505, it says, "ORGANIZATION AND PROCEDURE. The commissioners shall elect, by majority vote, a member or members to serve as chairman or cochairmen and other officers as they may determine."
And the Idaho Constitution, in Article III, Section 2(4), says, "Within ninety days after the commission has been organized or the necessary census data are available, whichever is later, the commission shall file a proposed plan."
"The relevant word is 'organize,'" said University of Idaho law professor Benjamin Cover, who studies redistricting. "They're starting the clock at the wrong time," he said, though he said there could still be legal arguments made on that point.
On splitting precincts, the commission specifically voted to waive the rule against splitting precincts after Ada County requested it to, because the county plans to redraw all its voting precincts to match the new redistricting map once it's approved. Though the provision requiring precincts to be maintained in plans unless the commission votes to waive has long been interpreted as applying only to legislative district plans, not congressional ones, the commission this year voted to waive the requirement for both, just in case.
Pentico's lawsuit argues that the waiver provision applies only to legislative districts, but the no-precinct-splits rule applies to both, and no waiver is allowed. “The statute requires that all district boundaries ‘shall’ retain local voting precinct boundary lines,” the lawsuit states. “The statute permits the Commission to make a finding that it cannot complete its duties for a legislative district by fully complying with its provisions, but by the plain language, this does not apply to congressional redistricting.”
Pentico contends the only congressional district map that meets all the criteria is one he submitted, which also, like C-3, splits Ada County. He is represented in the case by attorney Edward Dindinger.
"I'm surprised that they don't say that you should preserve all the counties," Cover said. That requirement is also in state law, and the statute on that doesn't say it's limited to legislative districts, though only legislative districts are cited in the state Constitution's language on that.
In this latest challenge, he said, "Both of the arguments are pretty technical arguments that are interpreting the rules in a very particular way, and it's not clear that the Idaho Supreme Court will embrace those interpretations."
"This might present an opportunity for the Legislature to try to clarify some of these rules, so that we don't argue about them in the future," Cover said.
You can read the full petition online here.