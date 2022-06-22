Fireworks stands will open across the Treasure Valley tomorrow, the city of Boise announced today, but the announcement comes with some warnings: Only "safe and sane" fireworks, which are sold at the stands, are legal, and all fireworks are forbidden in the Boise foothills and the wildland-urban interface.
The prohibited area is basically everything north of Hill Road within the city of Boise from the city limits, roughly Cole Road, all the way east to 13th Street, at which point the line dips south to take in northern parts of the North and East ends, all the way out to the Barber Pool Reserve.
"Safe and sane" fireworks, which don't include aerial fireworks, are legal in Boise only from June 23 until midnight July 5, and from midnight Dec. 26 to midnight Jan. 1. Every year at the Fourth of July holiday, the area sees multiple fires started by fireworks. Last year, according to a news release from the Boise Fire Department, there were four in the city.
Boise also will host a public fireworks display at Ann Morrison Park. But don't bring your own fireworks there; fireworks are illegal in Boise's city parks.
For more information and to see a map of where the fireworks ban area extends, click here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.