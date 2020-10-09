Five Idaho bars and restaurants, including four in the Treasure Valley, were fined this year for violating the state’s coronavirus health mandates, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Ryan Supppe. Several of the business owners flouted the mandates, which they say unfairly targeted bars and restaurants, and the Idaho State Police responded with hefty fines ranging from $2,000 to $2,500.
The Idaho Press in June reported that five establishments statewide had been fined, after Slick’s Bar in Nampa publicly opposed its penalty. At the time, the names of the other four businesses were not yet available. In addition to Slick’s, White Water Saloon in Meridian, Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell, The Beer Guys Saloon in Star and Hardware Brewing in Kendrick were fined by Idaho State Police’s Alcohol Beverage Control bureau.
Throughout May, Idaho State Police detectives dropped in on establishments that had been the focus of public complaints for opening ahead of mandates in state health orders, including the stay-home order and the Idaho Rebounds plan. Detectives issued warnings to the businesses that didn’t comply: close or face a penalty. Five ignored the warning and were fined.
