Bar Fines01.JPG

People eat and socialize in the dining room at Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Indian Creek and four other Idaho establishments paid fines earlier this year for opening ahead of the Idaho Rebounds schedule.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Five Idaho bars and restaurants, including four in the Treasure Valley, were fined this year for violating the state’s coronavirus health mandates, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Ryan Supppe. Several of the business owners flouted the mandates, which they say unfairly targeted bars and restaurants, and the Idaho State Police responded with hefty fines ranging from $2,000 to $2,500.

The Idaho Press in June reported that five establishments statewide had been fined, after Slick’s Bar in Nampa publicly opposed its penalty. At the time, the names of the other four businesses were not yet available. In addition to Slick’s, White Water Saloon in Meridian, Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell, The Beer Guys Saloon in Star and Hardware Brewing in Kendrick were fined by Idaho State Police’s Alcohol Beverage Control bureau.

Throughout May, Idaho State Police detectives dropped in on establishments that had been the focus of public complaints for opening ahead of mandates in state health orders, including the stay-home order and the Idaho Rebounds plan. Detectives issued warnings to the businesses that didn’t comply: close or face a penalty. Five ignored the warning and were fined.

You can read Simmons and Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments