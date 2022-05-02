Reclaim Idaho submitted its final thick stack of signatures on Monday in its drive to qualify its initiative to increase education funding in Idaho for the November ballot, and announced that it’s gathered nearly 97,000 signatures, far above the 64,945 required.
In addition, the initiative needs signatures from at least 6% of voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts; the group not only met that goal, it met it in 20 districts.
County clerks around the state now will complete the process of verifying that the signatures are valid ones from registered voters and match the voters’ current listed address. Already, clerks across the state have verified 51,000 of the signatures the group has collected.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, said the grassroots group has been tracking valid signatures and reporting that 73% of those collected meet the criteria; if that holds, the measure would qualify for the November ballot with nearly 6,000 signatures to spare.
“Idaho is 50th out of 50 states for funding for education, but today we are giving the voters of Idaho a chance to do something about it,” Mayville declared, before leading a group of chanting supporters into the Ada County Elections Office in West Boise to present the final 508 signatures.
“The people of Idaho disagree about a whole lot of things, but there is at least one thing that the vast majority of Idahoans agree on,” he said, “every Idaho child deserves a quality education.”