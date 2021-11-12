The final report of Idaho's Commission for Reapportionment was filed with the Idaho Secretary of State's office at about 3:15 p.m. this afternoon. That opens the 35-day window for potential legal challenges.
Bryan Smith, attorney for Branden Durst, said he filed his challenge of the new legislative district plan, L-3, on Wednesday at 5:01 p.m. because the commission had announced that it planned to have Commissioner Eric Redman deliver it to the Secretary of State that afternoon.
Redman waited, but final technical details weren't finished on Wednesday. Thursday was a state holiday.
"Technically, it is a premature filing," Smith said. "If they want me to, I can refile it. They're not going to make me do that." You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press.
Smith noted that since his filing came just after business hours on Wednesday and Thursday was a holiday, it may be entered as filed today anyway.
"So I'm not sure it's actually technically premature," he said. "Not that it really matters."
The legal filing contends that a plan Durst submitted to the commission, L-84, splits only seven counties, compared to the eight counties split by the final, approved plan. "The Supreme Court has made it very clear 10 years ago, it's in black and white, that the map that has the fewest county splits, outslde splits, is the more constitutional map," Smith said.
However, the Redistricting Commission's software shows that L-84 also split eight counties. Durst follows a different definition of what constitutes a county split.
Three other publicly submitted plans, L-75, L-76 and L-79, split only seven counties. All three had population deviations barely under the maximum 10%, at 9.97%, 9.97%, and 9.98%, respectively. The population deviation in Durst's L-84 plan was 9.47%. The commission's approved plan has a population deviation between the districts of 5.84%.
Smith said since Durst presented his proposal to the bipartisan citizen commission and testified before it, "In my opinion the redistricting commission has flagrantly passed a map in opposition to the Idaho Constitution, knowingly. They know exactly what they've done." He charged, "They have too many splits in their map so they could gerrymander other parts of the map."
The commission's final report, and all its appendices, is now posted online at the redistricting.idaho.gov website under the "Adopted Plans" tab.
