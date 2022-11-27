Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, center, gavels the meeting of the state Board of Canvassers into session on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the state Capitol. At right is state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth; at center left, state Controller Brandon Woolf; and at far left, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock.
Turnout in Idaho’s Nov. 8 general election was considerably lower than expected – just 56.8% of registered voters statewide, according to the final election results certified this week by the state Board of Canvassers.
“It’s very low – I was expecting 70%,” said Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “And the highest county was only 69%.”
“I guess turnout is driven by people and issues, and nobody was excited,” Denney said.
According to the final, certified results, the highest voter turnout in the state came in Camas County, at 69%; followed by Boundary County, up by the Canadian border, at 67.4%; Adams County, 67.1%; and Idaho County in north-central Idaho, 66.3%.
The lowest turnout in the state was in Madison County, an outlier with just 38.6% of registered voters casting ballots. Second-lowest was Nez Perce County, 41.2%; and third-lowest was Canyon County, at 50.8% – the second-largest county in the state by population.
Ada County had 58.5% turnout among registered voters.
