There’s just one bill left awaiting action on Gov. Brad Little’s desk, and an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion says it’s unconstitutional. “The office is still evaluating the constitutionality,” said Marissa Morrison Hyer, Little’s press secretary. “That is a consideration he’ll be making in evaluating that bill.”
The bill, SB 1150a, was aimed at preventing advocates for an Idaho medical marijuana initiative from gathering petition signatures in the parking lots of nearby legal pot shops across the border in Ontario, Ore. But it ran into trouble in the House because members there pointed out that by allowing signatures on initiative petitions only from those physically in Idaho at the time, it was removing initiative petition-signing rights from deployed Idaho military members stationed overseas or out of state.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the bill’s lead sponsor, pulled it just as it was poised to be killed on the floor of the House, and instead had it amended to add narrow new exemptions for deployed military members or Idahoans on out-of-state religious missions. It then passed both houses and went to the governor.
But a May 6 legal opinion authored by Deputy Attorney General Robert A. Barry, who has been the key attorney defending Idaho’s initiative laws in court in the past year and a half, concludes the bill likely would be found unconstitutional, “because it likely discriminates against an identifiable class of voters without sufficient justification.”
That class of voters: Any other Idahoans who are out of state at the time they want to sign an initiative petition.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, who requested the Attorney General’s opinion, said, “Your constitutional right to sign a ballot initiative is not suspended at the Oregon border, no more than your right to vote is suspended when you leave the state but intend to remain a resident.” That’s why we have absentee ballots, he noted.
Nash, an attorney, said, “An example of the provision that we put in there in the amendment was active-duty military that are deployed. Well, what about their family members that are stationed abroad with them but are still residents of Idaho? I feel like they have no less of an interest in signing a ballot initiative than their spouse who might be a service member. Not to mention students or anyone else who has a constitutional right to sign that ballot initiative. We gave them that, and we need to defend that right.”
You can read my full story online here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press and see the front page.