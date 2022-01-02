Idaho marked a milestone last week, when the state announced it had finally caught up with its sexual assault kits backlog after five years. The kits previously languished untested for years, something Idaho officials say won't happen again under new laws and tracking systems.
“This is a major step in building trust among sexual assault survivors, for assisting law enforcement, and providing critical information to policymakers,” said Matthew Gamette, laboratory system director of Idaho State Police Forensic Services.
Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan writes that sexual assault kits are used to collect DNA evidence from a survivor’s body after a sexual assault. A 2015 Idaho Press investigation found only 10% of kits collected by Nampa Police were sent to the state lab for testing from 2010 to 2015.
Reforms that followed included multiple new laws spearheaded by state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and new state testing, training and tracking that officials say mean Idaho now leads the nation in addressing the issue.
Wintrow said she was elated that Idaho finished testing its last backlogged sexual assault kit, but said there is still more work to be done to show survivors they matter, and bring them justice. “This is one small fix to a system that hasn’t always taken survivors of sexual and domestic violence seriously,” Wintrow said.