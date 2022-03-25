The Joint Finance Appropriations Committee convened at 8:30 p.m. and introduced a fifth version of the budget for next year for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. It's identical to the one that was killed on the House floor tonight, except for one line that's $100 less.
Democrats on the joint committee made a substitute motion to restore $1.75 million of the $3.5 million cut to technology grants that had been in the budget from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, but it failed on a party-line vote. The original motion from Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, then passed, 14-3, with Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, and Reps. Brooke Green, D-Boise, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, dissenting.
It's now after 9 p.m. Both houses are still in session and at ease. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, when asked if the Legislature is still trying to adjourn sine die tonight, said the plan is to "finish and recess for five days."
In order to finish all business, the newly set budget would have to pass both houses tonight, promising a really late night, even without adjournment sine die.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.