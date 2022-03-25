After a tense debate, the House has now passed the fifth version of the Idaho Commission for Libraries budget that differs by only $100 from the one they killed earlier this evening. That now heads to the Senate.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House sponsor the bill, HB 827, said, "Thanks to the Idaho Commission for Libraries on their willingness to work with us. We would like to provide them with a budget so that they can get their job done."
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, said, "Here we are hours later than we should have been, debating a budget we should have passed days ago." He decried the removal of $3.5 million in federal ARPA funds that would have gone to rural telehealth access projects.
"It would appear to me that we are removing this $3.5 million from this budget because a group of people spoke up advocating for their jobs and advocating for their communities and advocating for the people that are in their town," he told the House. "It seems to me that what is happening by removing this $3.5 million is we are abridging people's rights to free speech. ... The government is infringing on people's rights to free speech because we didn't like what they said. It's downright un-American."
Rep. Steve Berch, who like Burns was repeatedly interrupted by objections, said, "In my opinion, this is nothing short of being a mean-spirited, vindictive bill."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "This is not conjecture on motives, this is literally a recap of what was spoken out loud ... on the floor. This is so much more dangerous a trend. This issue goes so far beyond libraries." She called it "profoundly dangerous" to be "going after people for exercising their sacred First Amendment right to petition their government for redress. this is one of the five basic freedoms of the First Amendment."
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, interrupted, asking, "Are we discussing a different bill here?"
House Speaker Scott Bedke said, "This is debate that's happened on this bill."
Rubel said, 'I think this is very germane and absolutely central to the bill that we are debating here. It is how we got to the bill that we have here with the numbers that are in this bill. ... we cannot go down this path of punishing people who have the temerity to speak out against their government."
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, who distributed to all House members a copy of a March 2 email from the Idaho Library Association to its members opposing HB 666 when she argued to kill the previous version of the budget bill, because she said the comments in the email were "unacceptable" and she found them "unfundable," told the House, "I did distribute the emails to which I referred," which she contended contained "incorrect" information, so that House members had the "opportunity to evaluate my statements."
"I ... see no purpose that is served by framing this in a way that stirs up conflict and paints this body as anti-democratic," Young said. "We are here to serve the people of the state of Idaho, and I urge your green light on this budget to that end."