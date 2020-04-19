Money from the federal CARES Act and unemployment insurance started arriving in many Americans' bank accounts this week. These benefits, while they still don't replace the entire income of many workers, are some of the safety nets not afforded to undocumented immigrants, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek.
Undocumented immigrants fill many of the positions deemed essential under Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order, working at grocery stores, on farms and in factories. They also fill many of the positions most impacted by layoffs due to the pandemic, such as maintenance and the service industry.
According to the American Immigration Council, immigrants made up more than 40% of Idaho's farming and fishing industry workforce in 2014, and about 42% that population was undocumented.
Undocumented workers will not receive unemployment benefits, even though they pay state and federal taxes, and they don't qualify for the $2 trillion stimulus package, known as the CARES Act. And many of these workers may have lingering questions about the virus and the state's response, since there is limited information available in languages other than English.
"Most of us (immigrants) are essential workers. We are out there working every day, whether it is grocery stores, or factories, it is usually our populations that are working there," said Estefanía Mondragon, executive director of PODER, the immigrant rights organization, and the bilingual social change associate with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. "We are putting people with less resources at risk, folks that are working class."
In addition to not being eligible for unemployment and the stimulus cash payments, undocumented people are usually not eligible for health insurance, even through the Affordable Care Act. They rely on health care through free and low-cost clinics that serve uninsured patients.
