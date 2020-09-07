While the partisan composition of the Idaho Legislature likely won't look too different next year, there will still be new faces, with turnover due to the May primaries, retirements in some important positions and a handful of legislative seats that could be up for grabs in November, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. A few incumbents won't return to the House as a result of the intra-Republican ideological battles that played out during the May primaries. High-profile retirements in the Senate will open up key leadership spots. And while there aren’t too many competitive legislative districts, both Democrats and Republicans said they plan to focus on the handful that have seen seats change hands over the past couple of elections.
“We are very much just focusing on protecting all of our seats that we picked up in 2018,” said Jesse Monaldado, first vice chairman and political director for the Idaho Democrats. “That’s our biggest focus. And we just want to continue making gains where we can, and where we have really strong candidates.”
Republicans hold 80% of the seats in both the Senate and House, a number that hasn't changed much for most of the 21st century. Twenty of the 35 Republicans running for the Senate are unopposed this year, meaning even if every single Democrat won the GOP would still control that chamber.
"I don't think that we've got a large number of legislative races that are likely to be competitive. ... We haven't seen a large proportion of competitive legislative districts in Idaho for a while," said Jaclyn Kettler, an assistant political science professor at Boise State University.
However, the Democrats did make gains in 2018, winning a few House seats in the Wood River Valley, Pocatello and the Boise area, and a Senate seat in northern Idaho. These are seats Democrats want to hold and Republicans want to win back.
