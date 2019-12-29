Among the New Year's festivities coming up in Boise is the iconic Potato Drop in front of the state Capitol on New Year's Eve; Idaho Press community engagement editor Jeanne Huff has the full rundown here on how to enjoy the New Year's Eve event (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press. And on New Year's Day, Bogus Basin will host its 4th annual New Year's Day Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show, following a day of activities on the mountain; there's more info online here.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

