The U.S. Department of Education will investigate three allegations that the Wilder School District failed to provide adequate services to English language learners, Idaho Education News reports, in response to a complaint Wilder patrons filed with the department’s Office for Civil Rights earlier this year.
Two Wilder parents, a student and a district patron initially complained to the OCR in January, alleging that the district discriminated against students learning English, and students with disabilities, and retaliated against parents who raised complaints, writes EdNews reporter Sami Edge.
Wilder is a small, majority-Latino school district on the Idaho-Oregon border. About a third of its 500 students are English learners, and about 15% have a disability.
The initial complaint alleged that Wilder had no formal system to identify English language learner (ELL) students, and when students were identified they did not receive adequate instruction. The complaint also says that since the 2017-18 school year, Wilder has not been compliant with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org.
