Idaho Department of Health & Welfare headquarters in Boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho officials say that a letter from federal regulators that says Idaho may have broken federal rules in how the state removed people from Medicaid this spring doesn’t paint a full picture, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes.

Idaho’s 51% procedural disenrollment rate was the second highest in the country, just behind Texas, at 52%. That’s according to the Idaho Capital Sun’s review of letters the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, or CMS, sent to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.


