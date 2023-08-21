.Expect Record setting rainfall today across the region
associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. This will
likely produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Up to 1.5" of rainfall is possible this morning
especially across Harney and Malhuer Counties in Oregon and the
Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho, including the following
areas, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee Mountains,
Southwest Highlands and Upper Treasure Valley. Portions of
southeast Oregon, including the following areas, Harney County,
Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of
creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Idaho Department of Health & Welfare headquarters in Boise.
Idaho officials say that a letter from federal regulators that says Idaho may have broken federal rules in how the state removed people from Medicaid this spring doesn’t paint a full picture, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes.
Idaho’s 51% procedural disenrollment rate was the second highest in the country, just behind Texas, at 52%. That’s according to the Idaho Capital Sun’s review of letters the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, or CMS, sent to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
“We urge caution in making comparisons across states’ data at this time. CMS has made note of cautioning any comparison data as all states have an independently approved unwinding plan that significantly impacts the information being reported,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesman Greg Stahl told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email on Wednesday.
Idaho’s call centers were backlogged by half an hour longer than most states, with an average call wait time of 34 minutes — which was the seventh highest in the nation in May.
About 51% of people Idaho removed from Medicaid that month were disenrolled for procedural reasons, which means they didn’t reply to the state’s requests for information. The national median rate for procedural disenrollments was 10% that month.
The letter to state officials, sent Aug. 9, doesn’t capture how Idaho began Medicaid unwinding earlier and the state’s process is more targeted than many other states, Stahl said. And Idaho is already working to improve metrics that the federal regulators flagged, including increasing staffing in the call center and the use of a call-back feature that connects enrollees with a customer service representative as soon as one is available, Stahl said.
Only four states started removing people from Medicaid by April and 21 prioritized at least some renewals for people who were likely ineligible, according to separate data from CMS.
Read Pfannenstiel's full story online here or find it inside the Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.