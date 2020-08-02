Federal fisheries, dam and power agencies reiterated Friday their intention to pursue a salmon and steelhead preservation strategy that keeps the lower Snake River dams in place, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. The expected move that was hailed by dam defenders and pilloried by fish advocates is likely to lead to another round of fish-versus-dams litigation that has heavily influenced salmon recovery efforts for more than two decades.
The Army Corps of Engineers, Bonneville Power Administration and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released a 5,000-page final environmental impact statement that measures the environmental, social and economic costs and benefits of operating the 14-dam Columbia River hydropower system.
You can read Barker's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.