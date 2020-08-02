Snake River Dams (copy)

In this April 11, 2018, file photo, water flows through a fish ladder designed to help migrating fish swim through the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. 

 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS/AP PHOTO

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Federal fisheries, dam and power agencies reiterated Friday their intention to pursue a salmon and steelhead preservation strategy that keeps the lower Snake River dams in place, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. The expected move that was hailed by dam defenders and pilloried by fish advocates is likely to lead to another round of fish-versus-dams litigation that has heavily influenced salmon recovery efforts for more than two decades.

The Army Corps of Engineers, Bonneville Power Administration and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released a 5,000-page final environmental impact statement that measures the environmental, social and economic costs and benefits of operating the 14-dam Columbia River hydropower system.

You can read Barker's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments