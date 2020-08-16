Latinos made up nearly a fifth of Idaho’s population last year, but only 4.5% of the mortgage applications to purchase single family homes came from Latinos in 2019, write Idaho Press reporters Margaret Carmel and Rachel Spacek. According to 2019 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data analyzed by the Idaho Press, there are disparities between the number of mortgages Latinos applied for in comparison to population. And even when they applied, they were more likely to be turned down than their white counterparts.
Of the roughly 83,000 mortgage applications opened in the Gem State last year, 3,767 came from Latinos and 326 were from Indigenous Idahoans. There were also low numbers of applications from Black and Asian residents, with 262 and 821, respectively.
You can read Carmel and Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.