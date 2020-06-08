Reclaim Idaho has filed a federal lawsuit charging that Gov. Brad Little’s emergency stay-at-home orders violated their constitutional rights as they were in the midst of gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to increase education funding in Idaho – and the order didn’t expire until April 30, the deadline to turn in signatures. The lawsuit asks a court to extend the deadline for signature-gathering for 48 more days – the number of days the group lost from the emergency order March 13 to its end on April 30 – and allow them to collect signatures electronically, for safety during the coronavirus pandemic, which thus far the state has refused to do.
The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Deborah Ferguson and Craig Durham of Ferguson Durham PLLC, notes that Idaho has had the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act on its books for 20 years, providing that no record or signature may be denied legal effect or enforceability “solely because it is in electronic form.” As a result, electronic signatures are legally enforceable in Idaho for mortgages, tax returns, financial transactions and even court filings.
“In the second decade of the 21st Century, this is a reliable and commonplace means of signing legally binding documents,” the lawsuit states.
Yet, when Reclaim Idaho contacted the Idaho Secretary of State’s office in March to request permission to switch to electronic signature gathering for safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the office refused, saying no law authorized that. The governor’s office also refused to issue any executive orders permitting that under its emergency powers, and the Legislature refused to consider legislation temporarily allowing electronic signature-gathering.
Reclaim Idaho founder Luke Mayville said the group had collected more than half the signatures needed to qualify its initiative for the ballot, and was well-poised to easily gather the rest before the April 30 deadline. “They were well ahead of their collection effort in the Medicaid expansion initiative drive at the same point,” according to legal documents filed with the court. “Then the world suddenly shut down.”
The lawsuit charges, “The Governor’s emergency orders shutting down all non-essential contact and travel, and his and the Secretary of State’s refusal to grant any exceptions to Reclaim Idaho for signature gathering, violated Plaintiffs’ fundamental First Amendment right to core political speech.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com; all our coronavirus stories are open to free online access with no paywall.
“It never seemed right that we were forced, back in March, to choose between public safety on the one hand and our right to petition our government on the other,” said Mayville, an Idaho native, political scientist, author and former instructor at Columbia University and Yale. “And this past month, we noticed a pattern around the country. Courts are ruling that whenever petitioners have put in the hard work to build a petition drive, the state government has the responsibility to provide them with a safe means of completing their petition drive during a pandemic. So we acted on the knowledge that around the country, this is seen as a First Amendment issue.”
Reclaim Idaho, a grassroots citizen group that Mayville and several friends first formed in his hometown of Sandpoint, is the group behind the successful Medicaid expansion initiative, for which the group’s volunteers traveled the state in an old, green-painted camper organizing citizen volunteers to gather signatures and promote the initiative. It passed with more than 61% voter support in 2018, after the Legislature took no action on the matter for six straight years.
The group’s new “Invest in Idaho” initiative proposes to raise income tax rates on corporations and the wealthy by three percentage points to generate $170 million for public schools, reducing the need for local supplemental property tax levies. It’s the exact opposite of what Idaho lawmakers have been doing in recent years; they’ve been gradually lowering both the individual and corporate income tax rates, saying the moves provide tax relief and make Idaho more competitive, as more and more Idaho school districts have begun relying on frequent, voter-approved supplemental levies to fund basic school operations, from teachers to textbooks.
Mayville told the Idaho Press on Monday morning, “It’s more important right now than ever before, because even before the pandemic Idaho was way behind. We are simply not giving the next generation of kids the same opportunities that we ourselves had.”
“But meanwhile, every survey of Idaho voters tells us that the people of Idaho want more investment in education, not less,” he said. “And we strongly believe that if we want a real economic rebound , we have got to invest in education, because our education system is the foundation of our economy.”
Gov. Brad Little has proposed cutting $99 million from the public school budget next year due to anticipated state budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Neither the governor’s office nor the Idaho Attorney General’s office had any immediate comment on the lawsuit filing on Monday morning.