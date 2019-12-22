Idaho doesn’t allow cities to restrict rents or require developers to build affordable housing, but they can use publicly owned land to create their own, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. As the city of Boise looks to address its growing housing crisis, officials are looking to use publicly owned land as a way to partner with private developers to build affordable housing. Using a housing land trust model, this initiative would take city-owned land and lease it to a private company to build housing with affordable rents. The trust would also acquire new property and potentially trade with other property owners.
In August of this year, a feasibility study conducted by Vermont-based firm Burlington Associations found that Boise is in a solid position to administer a trust that could create roughly 125 affordable apartments by 2024.
The study results were released to the Idaho Press upon request, but not otherwise promoted to the public. The City Council approved $80,000 for the study in December of 2018.
“While it is unrealistic to believe that everyone will become an advocate for the program, the simple fact is that the impact of skeptics and naysayers is blunted considerably when satisfied low-income households move into new apartments that are affordable and in locations suited to their lifestyles and circumstances,” the report said.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.