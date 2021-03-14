The first time someone approached Rep. Mike Simpson with the idea of breaching dams on the Snake River to save Idaho’s salmon, he started laughing, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith. “I thought, that’s just crazy,” Simpson recalled. “I said at the time, ‘You need to do everything you can to try to restore salmon runs, every alternative, before you look at taking out dams.’”
That was about 25 years ago, when the Republican lawmaker was serving as speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives. Over the more than two decades since he was elected to represent the eastern half of the state in Congress, Simpson gradually came to what he describes as a clear-eyed conclusion.
“The reality,” he said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review, “is we’ve tried everything else.”
After three years and more than 300 meetings with stakeholders in the region, Simpson unveiled a proposal Feb. 6 to end the decadeslong “salmon wars” between tribes, farmers, conservationists, businesses and electric utilities over the fish and the dams that threaten their continued existence.
While reactions from the region’s congressional Democrats have so far been lukewarm — with key senators calling for more deliberation — Simpson insists there is no time for further delay.
In a curious set of political circumstances, the veteran GOP lawmaker is planning to hitch his wagon to a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package President Joe Biden and his allies plan to move forward in a matter of weeks.
