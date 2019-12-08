As one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, Idaho faces the challenge of how to keep up with its population growth yet also protect its farmers and farmland, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Idaho’s total farmland acreage is decreasing, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. In an attempt to organize efforts to combat the loss of farmland, the Idaho Environmental Forum hosted a panel discussion last week with three local and regional agriculture experts on what the decrease in farmland acreage will mean for Idaho going forward and how to protect the existing acres.
Idaho isn’t alone in this challenge. Nationwide from 1982 to 2012, over 20 million acres of agricultural land were lost, said Amos Eno, president and founder of the Maine-based Land Conservation Assistance Network, during the forum at the Hoff Building in Boise.
