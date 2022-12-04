With less than a month left for the 117th Congress to finish its work, a House lawmaker from central Washington is urging his fellow Republicans in the Senate to get behind bipartisan legislation aimed at giving the U.S. agriculture industry a legal workforce while fixing part of the nation’s dysfunctional immigration system, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Wash., argues his bill would help reduce the number of migrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, where there was a record number of Border Patrol arrests in the last fiscal year, by expanding legal pathways for foreign workers while cracking down on the use of counterfeit documents. In the Senate, where Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho is the lead GOP negotiator on the bill, the situation at the border is complicating efforts to find the 10 Republican votes needed to pass it.
“It’s fair for the farmers, for the communities we all live in and, just as importantly, for the farmworkers themselves,” Newhouse said at a news conference in front of the Capitol on Nov. 16. “We can accomplish all these things and help secure our border by passing this legislation.”
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which passed the House in March 2021 with the support of 30 Republicans, is built on three pillars: legal status for farmworkers who are already in the country, a streamlined visa program to let more temporary migrant workers enter the country legally and tougher enforcement measures for anyone who violates the law.
The bill would let unauthorized farmworkers earn legal status — along with their spouses and children — following a background check. After working at least eight years in agriculture and paying a $1,000 fine, they could earn permanent resident status, often called a “green card,” and later become eligible for citizenship.
