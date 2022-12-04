farm workforce

Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 16 in support of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill sponsored by the Republican from Sunnyside, Washington.

With less than a month left for the 117th Congress to finish its work, a House lawmaker from central Washington is urging his fellow Republicans in the Senate to get behind bipartisan legislation aimed at giving the U.S. agriculture industry a legal workforce while fixing part of the nation’s dysfunctional immigration system, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Wash., argues his bill would help reduce the number of migrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, where there was a record number of Border Patrol arrests in the last fiscal year, by expanding legal pathways for foreign workers while cracking down on the use of counterfeit documents. In the Senate, where Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho is the lead GOP negotiator on the bill, the situation at the border is complicating efforts to find the 10 Republican votes needed to pass it.


