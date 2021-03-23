A bill aimed at addressing the worker shortage in agriculture and the uncertainty of the farm labor workforce, which has high rates of undocumented workers, passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday with bipartisan support, write Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, coauthored and sponsored by Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, would create a program that allows agricultural workers and their families to earn legal status and would make changes to the H-2A program.
The bill was introduced in 2019. It has support from 34 Idaho agriculture organizations.
“Workforce uncertainty in eastern Idaho hurts both producers and consumers alike, and this bill sets us on the right path towards ending the workforce crisis, stabilizing rural economies, and discouraging illegal border crossings,” Simpson said in a statement on Friday. “Simply put, this bill is good for agriculture, good for Idaho, and good for our country, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to get it signed into law.”
