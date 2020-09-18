Russ Hendricks, lobbyist for the Idaho Farm Bureau, told the Idaho Legislature’s property tax interim committee today, “Our property tax system is tilted, at least in the view of the taxpayer, tilted in favor of the taxing districts.” He praised the co-chairs of the legislative panel, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, for “how much emphasis the co-chairs have put on not shifting taxes. … I’m going to define a tax shift as requiring you to pay a tax that I should be paying based on the services that I’m receiving.”
“Under that definition, the homeowner’s exemption is clearly a tax shift, and I’m grateful that that’s not on the table today,” Hendricks told the committee. “Because the homeowner’s exemption does not in any way reduce the amount of tax that is collected. It simply shifts who pays It.”
Lawmakers froze Idaho’s homeowner’s exemption from property taxes in 2016, even as home values were skyrocketing; since then, homeowners have been paying a growing share of Idaho’s total property taxes, while businesses and commercial property owners have been paying a smaller and smaller share. In Ada County in 2018, residential property owners paid 70% of the tax, with commercial at 30%. Statewide in 2019, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission, “The proportion of property taxes paid by residential property increased from 65.7% in 2018 to 67.9% in 2019 and is now at its highest proportion since this analysis was begun in 1980.”
The Idaho Farm Bureau was one of the leading proponents of limiting the homeowner’s exemption.
“Too often the taxpayers are viewed as an unlimited resource,” Hendricks said, “and we can just keep going and getting more and more out of them for our needs and wants.” He called for “some out-of-the-box solutions,” and suggested eliminating or privatizing local government services. “Is it still the case that all of the services are required?” Hendricks asked. He said early in the nation’s history, there was a time when fire protection was provided by a private company only for those who paid for it. “Maybe that’s a paradigm we need to look at,” he said.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, asked Hendricks, “Is the sales tax exemption for ag a tax shift and should we get rid of that tax shift?
“Absolutely not,” Hendricks responded amid laughter, “because there’s no required amount of sales tax that we’re trying to hit. … That’s not the way sales tax works.” He said, “Agriculture does not get an exemption that is any different than any other business in Idaho that is not retailing things.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, asked Hendricks about impact fees for schools, which Idaho currently doesn’t permit. “Our members are supportive of impact fees,” Hendricks said. “We think it makes a lot of sense that the growth should pay for itself.”
Necochea asked Hendricks about the property tax burden in Ada County shifting to homeowners. "That's not a shift," he responded. "It's just based on the market value of the home. So to say that residential is paying more in taxes, well of course it is, because the market value is more. It's not a shift. It's just that it's being taxed at its market rate."
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, “I gotta say something, because this is getting almost stupid.” He contended that any move, including raising the homeowner’s exemption, that shifts the burden isn’t real property tax relief. “Every bill that we’ve had in the Legislature that provides meaningful tax relief we killed. Every one of ‘em,” Moyle declared. He’s favored restrictions on local government spending. “And now all we’re talking about is a shift. … Raise the circuit breaker, it comes from the schools and it comes from the sales tax. Raise the homeowner’s exemption, it drives the businesses somewhere else because they can’t pay their property taxes.”
The next speaker, Alex LaBeau, head of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, said of the property tax, “It’s a wealth tax, that’s it. And how you deal with a wealth tax is different than how you deal with an income tax or how you deal with a sales tax.” LaBeau recommended more uniformity across all taxing districts, and increased transparency, including about local government debt that is a liability against the property tax. He also suggested perhaps the state’s court system should be fully state-funded rather than reliant in part on local property taxes. “Maybe that needs to be a state function,” he said. “It’s not huge dollars when it comes to property tax relief,” but is “certainly a legitimate claim. … We would support the committee looking into that.”