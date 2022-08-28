In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to “Boise School District Republicans” and urged people to go vote as the election is “critical.”
Among the Boise School Board candidates penciled in by the Idaho Liberty Dogs was Steve Schmidt, the incumbent for the fourth seat; he was the only incumbent among four candidates endorsed by the group, which most recently has been active in calling for book-banning in Nampa and Meridian and has attacked a Boise rabbi on Facebook, comparing him to Hitler for writing about his faith’s positions on abortion.
Shiva Rajbhandari, the candidate running against Schmidt, issued a response on Wednesday calling on Schmidt to disavow the group’s endorsement, saying, “Extremism has no place on our school board.”
Schmidt, in comments to the Boise Weekly and a statement of his own, declined to do so. “I recognize as a trustee I need to make decisions for students across the spectrum regardless of their parents’ beliefs and ideologies and I will continue to represent them whether they agree or not with my personal ideologies,” he said. “I will continue to represent all parents, even the ones I disagree with on their political views.”