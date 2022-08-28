Steve Schmidt mug cropped from Boise School District

Boise School Board member Steve Schmidt

 Boise School District

In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to “Boise School District Republicans” and urged people to go vote as the election is “critical.”

Among the Boise School Board candidates penciled in by the Idaho Liberty Dogs was Steve Schmidt, the incumbent for the fourth seat; he was the only incumbent among four candidates endorsed by the group, which most recently has been active in calling for book-banning in Nampa and Meridian and has attacked a Boise rabbi on Facebook, comparing him to Hitler for writing about his faith’s positions on abortion.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments