One of the most well-funded political action committees in Idaho seems poised to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on state legislative races with less than two weeks to go before the primary, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson. But the group’s claims of nonpartisanship run counter to who’s funding it.
Citizens Alliance of Idaho formed last August, according to incorporation documents filed with the Secretary of State’s office. Its website features beautiful landscape photos, slick graphics and videos promoting its goals – namely to get state lawmakers to sign a pledge.
“When an Idaho legislator signs our pledge inviting voters to publicly hold them accountable that’s what we call political integrity,” said a disembodied narrator in one ad, reminiscent of a gravelly-voiced cowboy.
Signers of the pledge vow to oppose tax increases and government lockdowns. Lawmakers also must support what the group views as election integrity and medical freedom to uphold the pledge.
Medical freedom is a buzzword anti-vaccine advocates have used to oppose mandates related to COVID-19, as well as other routine vaccinations before the pandemic.
Citizens Alliance of Idaho promises to support its pledge takers this election cycle.
Those who have earned the highest score on the group’s ratings list include far-right mainstays, including Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) and Rep. Chad Christensen (R-Iona), who has listed his membership in the Oath Keepers militia in his legislative biography.
“But when they go back on their word, we make sure there are consequences,” a narrator in another of the group’s ads said.
Those consequences will include “intense in-district criticism” using digital and print ads, as well as letter, email, text and phone campaigns.
It’s already spent nearly $50,000 on Facebook ads as of May 5 and has raised more than $300,000 in just a few months, according to campaign finance reports.
One of its targets is Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. In mid-April, Citizens Alliance of Idaho spent more than $500 promoting an ad on Facebook with a cartoon depicting Winder as a troll lying in wait under a bridge to kill bills the group supported.
Dawson traces the group's funding to five men, just two two of whom live in Idaho: business owner Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith, a medical debt collector who’s challenging incumbent Congressman Mike Simpson for the Republican Party nomination. Each donated $30,000.
Both are also board members of the far-right lobbying organization, the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
In addition, Dawson reports that Citizens Alliance for Idaho’s executives also have direct ties to the IFF. John and Denise Guido, who list their addresses as a P.O. Box at a Boise UPS store, are two of the group’s three directors. Neither are registered to vote in Idaho as of May 5, 2022.
But both Guidos are listed as directors for an organization called Respect Idaho with addresses in Sacramento, California, according to its incorporation documents.
Respect Idaho originally named Dustin Hurst, the vice president for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, as its registered agent in January 2021, but he was replaced less than a month later by Chris Rufer, the CEO of the California-based Morning Star Company, which processes tomato products, who is among the five Citizens Alliance funders. Also among the five funders is precious metals dealer Stefan Gleason of North Carolina, owner of Eagle-based SMC Properties.
Dawson's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.