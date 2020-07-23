Samantha Hickey, 45, was a nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s Children’s Pediatrics in Caldwell. She was described by her family as “a courageous person,” an “extraordinary mother” and someone who cared deeply about her patients, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Hickey died on July 13 of heart complications related to COVID-19. When she died, Hickey was the youngest COVID-19 patient to die in Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.
Hickey’s death left her husband, Robb Hickey, and four children wondering how this could have happened. On Tuesday, Robb Hickey and Rachel Seaman, Samantha Hickey’s sister, spoke to Idaho media about Samantha’s symptoms, her experience in the hospital and what they hope people take away from her death. Seaman said she thought her sister would tell people to “have a social respect, have a respect for fellow community members. Take the CDC protocols correctly. Samantha was about prevention, let’s get ahead of things, we need to take care of ourselves and be healthy and comply with the necessary social respect and distance.”
