The family of Roberto Padilla Arguelles, one of two people shot and killed by a man who opened fire at Boise Towne Square on Oct. 25, 2021, has filed a notice tort claim against several state and local agencies.
The notice from Padilla’s family alleges that authorities were familiar with the attacker, Jacob Bergquist, and “aware of the heightened risk that he presented to the community,” but took no known legal action or “other dissuasion” against him, writes Jeremy Stiles of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
In the notice filed by attorney Jason Monteleone, family members assert that their damages are $500,000 from each respondent named in the claim, for costs that include medical care, funeral expenses, counseling, loss of financial support resulting from Padilla's death, and loss of "companionship, services, support, care, comfort, and society" due to Padilla's death.
The notice of tort claim is addressed to Idaho State Police, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police Department, Ada County Commissioners, Boise City Council, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, Boise City Attorney Jamie Sullivan, Meridian Police Department, Meridian City Council and Meridian City Attorney William L.M. Nary.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.