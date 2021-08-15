We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Kakina Manda and her brother Sebastien are sworn in as citizens of the United States during an outdoor naturalization ceremony on the patio of the James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Two generations of an Idaho family achieved their dreams together Friday: A father and his son and daughter became citizens of the United States, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Almost 60 people from 24 countries all took the oath of allegiance during three ceremonies in the smoky heat outside the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Boise.
“I’m really happy. It’s a great day,” said the father, Protais Muzungu Ndawa. “I was dreaming of becoming an American citizen. That happened today. That’s wonderful.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!