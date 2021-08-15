Naturalization ceremony

Kakina Manda and her brother Sebastien are sworn in as citizens of the United States during an outdoor naturalization ceremony on the patio of the James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Two generations of an Idaho family achieved their dreams together Friday: A father and his son and daughter became citizens of the United States, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Almost 60 people from 24 countries all took the oath of allegiance during three ceremonies in the smoky heat outside the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Boise.

“I’m really happy. It’s a great day,” said the father, Protais Muzungu Ndawa. “I was dreaming of becoming an American citizen. That happened today. That’s wonderful.”

You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

