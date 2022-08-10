River Float6

A pair of inner tubers floats the Boise River upstream of the Red Bridge in this file photo.

 Erin Banks Rusby/Idaho Press

What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family, writers reporter Tristan Lewis of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.

A man backflipped off of the Baybrook Bridge along the Boise River and landed on the Alcala and his family of five’s raft, causing injuries that sent two to the hospital. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

