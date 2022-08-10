...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Payette,
northwestern Canyon, southwestern Gem and northeastern Malheur
Counties through 915 PM MDT...
At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Parma, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Nyssa around 900 PM MDT.
New Plymouth, Fruitland and Letha around 910 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
A pair of inner tubers floats the Boise River upstream of the Red Bridge in this file photo.
What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family, writers reporter Tristan Lewis of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
A man backflipped off of the Baybrook Bridge along the Boise River and landed on the Alcala and his family of five’s raft, causing injuries that sent two to the hospital.
“People were yelling at the gentleman, 'Hey, don't do it,'" Alcala said.
In the City of Boise, people are legally allowed to jump off a bridge as long as they land at least 50 feet away from floaters. Boise Police and Boise Fire responded to the incident and are investigating. KTVB's full story is online here, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.