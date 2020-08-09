Throughout the pandemic, some of the most impacted Idahoans are those who live in long-term care facilities and their families, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Because of the close quarters and high-risk populations, these facilities were closed to visitors for months. Even now in Stage 4 of Idaho's reopening plan, facilities must close to visitors if there is an active case of COVID-19, which, as of July 31, was true for 67 facilities.
Idahoans who either live in a long-term care facility or have a loved one who does, we want to hear from you about your experience during the pandemic, Spacek writes. You can email her here or call (208) 465-8017 to contribute to the story; Spacek has more info online here.