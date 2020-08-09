Virus Outbreak One Nursing Home

Southern Pines nursing home resident Wayne Swint gets a birthday visit from his mother, Clemittee Swint, in Warner Robins, Georgia, on Friday, June 26. Face to face visits are not allowed but staff members help arrange window visits.

 AP Photo/John Bazemore

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Throughout the pandemic, some of the most impacted Idahoans are those who live in long-term care facilities and their families, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Because of the close quarters and high-risk populations, these facilities were closed to visitors for months. Even now in Stage 4 of Idaho's reopening plan, facilities must close to visitors if there is an active case of COVID-19, which, as of July 31, was true for 67 facilities.

Idahoans who either live in a long-term care facility or have a loved one who does, we want to hear from you about your experience during the pandemic, Spacek writes. You can email her here or call (208) 465-8017 to contribute to the story; Spacek has more info online here.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments