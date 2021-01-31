An anonymous group of Wilder School District patrons filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights on Thursday, alleging the district discriminated against students learning English and students with disabilities, Idaho EdNews reports. Wilder School District is a small, majority-Latino district on the Idaho-Oregon border. Roughly a third of its students are English language learners, according to Idaho State Department of Education data, and 15% of students have a disability.
Wilder Superintendent Jeff Dillon moved the district to a personalized learning system, which relies heavily on technology and self-directed learning. The program received national attention in November 2018, when Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the district and praised the program.
But parents of former students, a former teacher and one current student allege that system, and the district’s policies, created “significant obstacles to learning” for English learners and students with disabilities, and that when they raised those concerns with Dillon he retaliated against them.
“The reality was that many students were falling behind, were failing classes, and were in danger of not graduating due to problems in the program,” Wilder parent E.G. wrote in a statement included in the complaint, write EdNews reporters Sami Edge and Nicole Foy.
