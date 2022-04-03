Matt Clifford Ada County sheriff

Matt Clifford speaks to members of the media, gathered in a hearing room at the Ada County Courthouse, after he was appointed Ada County Sheriff on July 2.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Three candidates are running for Ada County sheriff this year, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan, including some familiar faces: Current Sheriff Matt Clifford, who was appointed last year, faces controversial candidate Doug Traubel in the GOP primary, who drew headlines last year when he, too, applied for the appointment.

Traubel garnered community support despite making anti-Semitic remarks and questioning rape victim data during the appointment process with Ada County commissioners.

A third candidate, Victor McCraw, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. You can read Duggan's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

