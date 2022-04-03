...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Matt Clifford speaks to members of the media, gathered in a hearing room at the Ada County Courthouse, after he was appointed Ada County Sheriff on July 2.
Three candidates are running for Ada County sheriff this year, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan, including some familiar faces: Current Sheriff Matt Clifford, who was appointed last year, faces controversial candidate Doug Traubel in the GOP primary, who drew headlines last year when he, too, applied for the appointment.
Traubel garnered community support despite making anti-Semitic remarks and questioning rape victim data during the appointment process with Ada County commissioners.
A third candidate, Victor McCraw, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. You can read Duggan's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.